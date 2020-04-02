World’s first study of real time cancer diagnosis – MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medical Breakthrough, a game changer for medical practice for Real time tissue evaluation for detecting cancer in a single visit, personalized treatment, substantial cost reduction by avoiding second visit, remote diagnosis, and can be enabled by artificial intelligence tools.

• First prospective study in the world that demonstrates the use of next generation digital microscopy tool using fluorescence confocal microscopy for evaluating tissue biopsy at the time when the biopsy is performed in the Radiology suite.

• A tissue diagnosis of cancer or no cancer can be made when the patient is on the table getting the biopsy done by the Radiologist.

• The pathologist can make the diagnosis of the tissue from anywhere (Remotely) digitally using computer or mobile devices to view the tissue images.

• Rapid diagnosis of the tissue in real time can guide the Radiologist to target the lesion that needs to be biopsied.

• More importantly rapid diagnosis of tissue in real time can allow the procurement of high-quality tissue that will be adequate for all testing in one hospital visit.

• Rapid diagnosis can also allow immediate triaging of the tissue for different types of testing that may be needed to begin personalized treatment of the cancer.

• Real time bed side tissue diagnosis of cancer is a practice changer for the medical practice for both developed and developing countries.

• Real time bed side tissue evaluation will avoid second visits to the hospital solely to obtain high quality tissue to get all testing done to start treatment quickly.

Women in Limelight: Savitri (Kris} iyer a Gold Medalist medical graduate was always known for innovative work. She did her MBBS from Calcutta University and did MD from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh. She was blessed to work with Mother Teresa group and taking care of poor patients. In fact, her high skills and patient care expertise developed through the charity work. Kris (Savitri) was well respected and known in the group and her senior professors recommended her to try opportunity in US. She came to an unknown place in Boston, MA at Tuft University as Resident and soon moved to Memorial Sloan Kettering Center at New York as fellow. From the beginning, she was known for innovation and improving on any task given and she published several high-quality researches works. Management staff at MD Anderson was impressed by her excellence in Patient care and high-quality research and gave her the opportunity as staff and she became the Professor in shortest period. Today, after leading and working for more than 20 years at MD Anderson with a team had done several and recently the study in Real Time Tissue Evaluation for detecting Cancer in single or remote visit which is the worldwide first study and will set the future in the industry.

World’s First Study of Real Time Cancer Diagnosis

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Published in JAMA Network Open March 5, 2020

Savitri Kris iyer M.D

LINK: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2762047