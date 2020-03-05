World renowned Yoga guru Swami Ramdev to visit Houston

A 3-day Therapy Session with the Guru in June from 18 – 20, 2020

By Manu Shah

Houston is priming up to welcome the most prominent face of Yoga.

Patanjali Yogpeeth USA President Shekhar Agrawal recently announced that none other than Yogrishi Swami Ramdev himself will be in Houston on the 18th, 19th and 20th June to personally conduct a 3-day Yoga Chikitsa (Therapy) and Meditation Camp at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

The last time Swami Ramdev held a camp in Houston was in 2008 where more than 3,000 people attended the 5-day yoga session. A recent survey revealed that there are 40 million “yogis” in the US and the number is growing exponentially. The resounding interest in the practice of yoga since June 21 was declared the International Day of Yoga in 2015 is expected to attract substantially more crowds this time.

Organizers say the camp will include pranayama (breathing techniques) asanas (physical poses) for fitness and meditation to declutter the mind. This will be done through demonstrations, guided practice and commentary by Swami Ramdev. Trained yoga teachers and interpreters on the floor will assist the attendees in following the exercises.

For over three decades, Swami Ramdev, with his supple body and gravity defying poses, has been guiding legions of people to take charge of their health with the practice of yoga. Millions of people flock to his yoga camps or tune in to his YouTube videos or daily telecasts to follow his simplified instructions in their own living rooms. Steeped in ancient yoga wisdom, he has helped millions cure themselves of various ailments and if not cure, at least, control their blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, obesity and medication by practicing yoga, natural healing and herbal remedies.

Patanjali Yogpeeth USA will be working in unison with other organizations in the city to reach out to a wider section of yoga seekers and enthusiasts so they can obtain the benefit of Swami Ramdev’s presence in Houston.

The 5000 year old practice, according to Swami Ramdev, can play a critical part in shaping a healthy body and mind and calls for no expensive equipment other than the willingness of an individual to practice it consistently. Incidentally, this Brand Ambassador of yoga hasn’t missed a single day of practice since he was 9 years old. His Divya Yog Mandir Trust and Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, India, established in 1995 and 2006 respectively, along the banks of the holy river Ganga, are world renowned institutions for scientific research and treatment with Yoga, spiritualism and Ayurveda, and cater to about 10,000 patients every day.

Since 2008, under the guidance of Swami Ramdev, Patanjali Yogpeeth (USA) Trust has conducted 12 Yoga Teacher training workshops in cities across the US and trained more than 700 teachers. Many Patanjali Yoga teachers conduct free yoga classes in temples and community centers.

Scientific research is now backing what Swami Ramdev has been saying all along. “Good health, he is fond of quoting, is the birthright of every human being and yoga and meditation can make the world disease-free.” With this goal in mind, the organizers are encouraging yoga aspirants to take full advantage of the three day camp that is “scientific, secular and universal” and use this tool to transform one’s own health.

For more details, visit www.pyptusa.com or contact Shekhar Agrawal at pyptusa@gmail.com