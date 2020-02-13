Why Reddy, Why Republican, Why Now: An Interview

By Vijay Sreenarasimhaiah

Indian Americans should be proud of their community. We are perceived as hardworking and highly successful by the general public. Our educational achievements and per capita income above the average also support this perception. We have assimilated well into this melting pot of America and maintain our own cultural identity. Most of are thankful for living in America and view ourselves as very blessed to be here. We love America. Very few of us dwell on being victims and claim overwhelming persecution, racism, and an unfair playing field for commerce, business, or education. Many are CEO’s, professors, and highly successful leaders in their fields. These same folks are involved in many organizations that are religious or service oriented that cater to the needs of the community here and back in the motherland.

In fact it is the ingenuity of Indian Americans who each want to be leaders, not followers, which has propelled the community forward. One candidate, Bangar Reddy Aaloori, a noted community leader, has risen in the ranks of the Republican party with his “I love my America movement.” Out of an initial field of almost 20 candidates, Reddy has risen to the top three. This district covers Katy, Sugar Land, Pearland, and Brazoria County and will have primary elections on March 3rd and early voting starting next week.

I sat down with Mr. Reddy to find out how he chose to run for public office and why he picked the Republican party.

These are the highlights of the issues that Reddy discussed and why he and his party are better for America and for Indian Americans in particular.

1. Affirmative action. Everyone believes in leveling the playing field, but Democratic Congressmen have sponsored many bills that place race-based quota systems for hiring, contracts and for higher education. It is even more troubling to the parents of Indian-American children who will be limited in job and educational opportunities because their over achieving children which are high in number will be hit harder than other communities with tight quotas.

2. Socialism. Democratic lawmakers are promoting redistribution of wealth, guaranteed incomes and college tuition and expanded government subsidies. Reddy says this may sound good at first, but it comes at the cost of higher taxes and loss of incentive for productivity.

Reddy points out that free market enterprise, the hallmark of the American system, provides more prosperity to more persons than another form of governance and has historically been proven.

3. Health care is a concern for all Americans, especially Indian Americans who take care of their parents. Reddy points out the flaws in the Affordable Care Act lauded by Democrats with markedly reduced choice of insurers (some parts of the country only have one insurance provider now), higher premiums, and still a sizable uninsured population. The Democrat approach of Medicare for All, would bankrupt many rural hospitals as they could not afford the Medicare level of payment, cut services in urban hospitals, and multiply the deficit enormously.

4. Regulation for small business is another big concern for Reddy. Many Indian Americans own or work for small businesses and continuing to reduce regulations and taxes has already proven to be successful in their growth as well as with historically low unemployment rates.

5. Gun violence is a concern for Mr. Reddy. He rejects the Democratic proposals for gun control that are designed in a way that only criminals can easily obtain weapons and law abiding citizens are left defenseless. He notes that studies show controlling violence in the home, reducing access to drugs and gangs, and promoting two parent families are associated with less gun violence.

6. Immigration is an important topic for Indian Americans. The path of legal immigration is long and cumbersome for many based on the country based quotas. Reddy promotes a merit based system that correlates to world population rather than country based systems. Promoting illegal immigration is unfair to the resources of the country, unfair to those who have to go through the legal process and puts an unfair burden on the system making legal immigration even slower.

7. The prolife position that promotes the sanctity of human life from the unborn to the oldest of the elderly is central to Mr. Reddy’s faith and religion.

8. Reddy is a strong supporter of Indian Prime Minister Modi and was quite active in the Howdy Modi event. Reddy points out how most Democrat lawmakers, especially of Indian origin are against Modi, against his actions on article 370 and the Citizen Amendment Act.

After speaking to Mr. Reddy, I am very impressed with his caliber as a candidate. He is very honest and sincere in his beliefs and in his party platform. His background as a community leader with many philanthropic activities over the almost three decades he has lived in Sugarland also speak of his character.