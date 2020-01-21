WHO emergency group to meet on spreading China virus

Beijing (AFP) – A World Health Organization emergency panel will meet this week to discuss a SARS-like virus that has spread beyond China and that a Beijing government expert said Monday is contagious between humans.

The new coronavirus strain, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The total number of people diagnosed with the new virus has risen to 218.

Beijing and Shanghai confirmed their first cases on Monday while more than a dozen others emerged in southern Guangdong province, and 136 new ones were found over the weekend in Wuhan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

A third person died in Wuhan, the local health commission said.

Scientists have scrambled to determine the mode of transmission, with a seafood market in Wuhan believed to be the centre of the outbreak.

But Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at the National Health Commission who helped expose the scale of the SARS outbreak, said patients could contract the new virus without having visited the city.

“Currently, it can be said it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission,” he said in an interview with CCTV.

In Guangdong, two patients were infected by family members who visited Wuhan, Zhong explained.

Fourteen medical personnel helping with coronavirus patients have also been infected, he said.

Zhong predicted an increase of viral pneumonia cases during the Lunar New Year holiday — the world’s biggest annual travel rush — but expressed confidence in curbing the spread of the virus, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization panel will meet in Geneva on Wednesday to determine whether to declare the outbreak “a public health emergency of international concern” — a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.