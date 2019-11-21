White House hopeful Buttigieg thrives in debate but doubts linger

Washington (AFP) – After a strong debate showing, Pete Buttigieg cemented his status as a genuine White House contender. But with no national experience, minimal black support and as the youngest Democrat running, the openly gay 37-year-old must still win over doubters.

The military veteran and millennial mayor of South Bend, Indiana showed at the fifth Democratic debate Wednesday he has the policy chops to take on skilled politicians with decades of Washington experience, along with the outsider status that rivals President Donald Trump’s.

Buttigieg also displayed a talent for absorbing criticism during two hours of discussion in Atlanta that was largely staid — given it occurred on a day of dramatic impeachment hearings — but did include combustible exchanges.

He remains in fourth spot in national polling but has moved the needle in early voting states, taking the lead in Iowa, less than three months before nomination ballots are first cast there, and gaining in New Hampshire.

Frontrunner Joe Biden occupies the same moderate lane as Buttigieg, and the two counterbalance liberal rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, arguing that America is not ready for the economic upheaval that could result from their revolutionary proposals.

But while Biden, the 77-year-old former vice president and longtime senator, has more experience on the global stage than any debate rivals, he is also a creature of the very Washington “swamp” Trump repeatedly vilifies.

Buttigieg largely succeeded in turning that to his advantage as he jabbed establishment politics.

“Washington experience is not the only experience that matters. There’s more than 100 years of Washington experience on this stage, and where are we right now as a country?” he asked.

“I would argue we need something very different right now.”

The 10 candidates debated policy. But they clashed over who would be better positioned to defeat Trump at the ballot box — a deliberation over the elusive issue of electability.

When congresswoman and military veteran Tulsi Gabbard directly challenged his shallow national record, the perpetually unruffled Buttigieg shot back in a fiery demeanor he rarely reveals, suggesting he can turn the passion up a notch when required.