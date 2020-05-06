Washington region a new coronavirus hotspot

Washington (AFP) – Despite more than a month of stay-at-home orders, the Washington region has become a coronavirus hotspot — and the African-American and Latino populations of the US capital have been particularly hard hit.

Washington and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia now have more than 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there have been some 2,300 deaths.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan predicted in early April that the area would see the next major outbreak and was about two weeks behind New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

Despite the closure of schools and non-essential businesses and a lockdown since the end of March, the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths has continued to rise in the region.

“We are a highly populated area with a high density,” said Travis Gayles, chief of public health services in Maryland’s Montgomery County, which borders Washington.

“We still have a high number of essential workers that have to go to work and are subject to exposure there,” Gayles told AFP.

Montgomery County, to the north of the US capital, has about one million residents. As of Tuesday, it had 5,541 confirmed coronavirus cases and 292 deaths.

Maryland as a whole has reported around 26,400 cases and more than 1,300 deaths.

Many of the area’s essential workers are African-American or Hispanic, and their infection and death rates are considerably higher than those of the white population.

“It is not uncommon that two families share a two-bedroom apartment,” said Gayles.

“When one is positive, it spreads quickly, and it is much more difficult to isolate.”

Other factors contributing to the high fatality rate among minorities are underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and a lack of insurance coverage.

– ‘Social distancing fatigue’ –

There have been more than 5,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington, which has a population of around 700,000, and 264 deaths.