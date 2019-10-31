Voice of Asia honors Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

Koshy Thomas (center) Publisher and CEO of Voice of Asia seen presenting “The Life Time Achievement Award” to Most Rev. His Grace Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan during the Silver Jubilee special service on October 27, 2019 at the Immanuel Church, in honor of his 62 years of service to the church and community.

Rev. Abraham Varghese, Chief Priest of Immanuel Mar Thoma Church in Houston is also seen on the far right. His Grace Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan is the supreme Head of the Mar Thom Church. He was accompanied by the Diocesan Bishop for North America and Europe Rt. Rev. Dr. Issac Mar Philoxenos. (Photo credit: Johnson Varghese)