Virus-hit Hungary care home on frontline in Orban powerplay

Budapest (AFP) – A Budapest care home ravaged by the novel coronavirus has become a frontline in an escalating battle between Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emboldened by new emergency powers, and Hungary’s beleaguered opposition.

Orban and the Budapest municipality, run by a liberal mayor, blame each other for a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected at least 284 residents at the elderly care home operated by the capital.

Of them, 28 residents have died so far, more than 10 percent of Hungary’s 239 COVID-19 deaths to date.

Orban has insisted his government can handle the coronavirus crisis without the opposition, a strategy that analyst Daniel Hegedus says consolidates the 56-year-old’s already tight grip on power but also carries risks.

“A potential serious mismanagement of the pandemic poses a threat to Orban,” Hegedus told AFP.

A powerplay between the nationalist premier and the opposition has intensified after parliament, dominated by the ruling Fidesz party, last month approved the “coronavirus defence bill” granting Orban powers to rule by decree without a fixed time limit.

With around 2,300 cases, 9.8-million-strong Hungary’s infection rate is low compared to countries in western Europe, in part thanks to relatively early lockdown restrictions.

But it also has one of the highest mortality rates in Europe among those infected — more than 10 percent –- and the second lowest testing rate, according to OECD data.

Reports also persist of shortages of protective equipment for health workers and inadequacies in the kit they have despite regular government announcements of millions of items arriving from China.

Although the government admits that more people are carrying the virus than are registered, it dismisses criticism of its approach, including evacuating half the country’s 66,000 hospital beds to be ready in case COVID-19 infection numbers surge.

“The government’s narrative is that only Orban can save the country,” said Robert Laszlo, analyst with the think-tank Political Capital.