Vibha Antakshari 2019 host Bollywood trivia fund-raiser

Every Indian knows, loves, and plays Antakshari! In traditional Antakshari a player sings a song, and the next competitor starts another song with the syllable that the first song ends.

For the past two years, the melodious young team of Global Desis has partnered with Vibha and India House and conceptualized an innovative and edge-of-the-seat version of, ‘Antakshari’ for our fellow Houstonians.

On August 17th, 2019, India House opened its doors to celebrate the Indian Independence Day with Antakshari. The smiling faces of the volunteers greeted the guests as they made their way to the tables in the huge hall. Peter Lakshmi graciously welcomed the guests and started the program. The chief guest of the event Col. Vipin Kumar addressed the audience and congratulated everyone on the eve of 73rd Independence Day celebration.

Global Desis and their troupe, Sankalp Srivastava, Soumyadeep Ghosh, Krishnamurty Karra, and Tanushree Mishra awed us with their foot-tapping, fun and patriotic performance, followed by enthralling dance performances by four to forty-year-old dancers of Khushboo Dance Troupe.

The participants of Antakshari got an Answer sheet, and the Preliminary round of Antakshari started by Sankalp announcing the question and showing it on the three projector screens. The thirty questions itself were entertaining as it consisted of movie dialogues, songs, pictures, actors and actresses. More than 25 participant teams (a group of two) participated in the Antakshari Prelims round.

While the answers were marked, the audience was entertained by SSadia Ahmed, of Munaari Fashions, and her team of models who showcased the traditional outfits from different regions of India and the love for the country that brings them together as one. A performance by Bud Patel, Houston’s Bappi Lahiri followed the fashion show, and there was also a kids’ fancy dress competition which was won by Jhansi Ki Rani enacted by Saanvi Ghosh.

The sixteen winners of the preliminary rounds were eight teams separated into two semi-finals rounds of four teams each leading to one final round. The judges of the rounds were Uma Mantravadi and Bud Patel. Each round of the competition consisted of nail-biting dumb charades, entertaining songs with theme and words and the original Antakshari. The winners of the show were Sejal and Dhiren Ghadia.

Vibha Houston appreciates the support received from Divyendu Singh of New York Life Insurance, Sarah Bhaskaran from Grace Fashions, Aditi Gudidevuni of The Purple Carriage, Darshak Thacker of Krishna Sound, Vanshika Vipin of Namaste Radio, and Godavari Restaurant for sumptuous food on the event day.

The volunteers of Vibha take pride in organizing the four-hour of pure entertainment. Vibha is a non-profit, non-religious, non-political, and a volunteer-driven organization with the mission to educate, empower, and enable every individual who wishes to make a positive difference in the life of underprivileged children.

For more information about Vibha and volunteering opportunities, visit www.vibha.org or https://www.facebook.com/vibhahou/.