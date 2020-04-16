US virus job losses hit 22 mn as Trump eyes restart

Washington (AFP) – Job losses from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States reached 22 million on Thursday, government data said, as President Donald Trump vowed to unveil plans to re-open the world’s largest economy.

The new weekly unemployment claims data from the Labor Department indicates US employers purged 5.2 million jobs last week, a massive number brought about by business shutdowns and movement restrictions ordered to stop the virus’s spread.

And separate Census Bureau data detailed the virus’s damage to the housing market, with homebuilding sinking by more than 22 percent in March, while a Federal Reserve report showed plunging manufacturing activity in the northeastern US.

But the most shocking data was the jobless report, which was a smaller increase from last week, perhaps indicating the wave of layoffs had plateaued, but nonetheless an unprecedented figure.

“Claims likely have peaked,” said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, “but this (is) nothing more than the end of the beginning.”

Trump was expected later in the day to outline his steps to bring the US economy back online after saying on Wednesday that his “aggressive strategy” against the outbreak had worked, and that the country had passed the peak of new cases.

Yet nearly 2,600 people died from the virus in the US alone in the 24 hours to Wednesday evening, joining the 133,000 killed worldwide by the disease that’s infected more than two million, according to an AFP tally.

Wall Street was mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in positive territory but the Dow slightly negative around 1515 GMT

– It’s still bad –

The unemployment report covering the week through April 11 showed initial claims for benefits nearly 1.4 million lower than the prior week.

In the comparable week of last year, only 203,000 people filed first-time claims for jobless benefits, the Labor Department report said.

COVID-19 was cited as the reason for rising unemployment in every state that listed a cause, with widespread layoffs in hotels, food service, retail, construction and even mining reported.