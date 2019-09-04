US Open at a glance – Day 9

New York (AFP) – US Open at a glance – day nine:

Headlines

+ Federer stunned by Dimitrov in five

+ Serena crushes Wang in 44 minutes

+ Svitolina ousts Konta to advance

+ Medvedev makes first Slam semi

Results

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Roger Federer (SUI x3) 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Serena Williams (USA x8) bt Wang Qiang (CHN x18) 6-1, 6-0

Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x16) 6-4, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI x23) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x16) 6-4, 6-4

Sidelines

A hint of things to come?

— Serena Williams has lost the US Open final three times, including last year to Naomi Osaka. After her two prior finals losses in 2001 and 2011, she went on to win the title the next year. If she continues that trend she will capture her 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s all-time record on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same venue where she won her first major title in 1999. Doing that would also give Williams a record 102 match wins at the US Open, breaking Chris Evert’s old career mark of 101.

Federer-Nadal: so close yet so far

— Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who own the most Grand Slam titles of any men in history, have never played each other at the US Open and they won’t again this year after Federer’s loss to Grigor Dimitrov. It wasn’t even the narrowest miss this year with Nadal on the opposite side of the draw. Six times, one or the other was beaten one match away from facing the other at Flushing Meadows. Novak Djokovic beat Federer in 2010 and 2011 semis then split in finals against Nadal. Juan Martin del Potrobeat Nadal in a 2009 semi then ended Federer’s title run in the final and also beat Federer in a 2017 quarter-final before falling in a semi. Others to spoil Nadal-Federer in New York: Tommy Robredo by beating Federer in the fourth round in 2013 and Andy Murray by ousting Nadal in a 2008 semi-final.

Who’s saying what

“What I have done is not so good, still people support me… What can I say. I like to be myself, guys. I have to say, sorry guys, and thank you.”

— Daniil Medvedev, hoping to make peace with US Open spectators who have booed him since he made an obscene gesture that was caught on cameras in a third-round match.

“He can, but I don’t think he will. I think it’s going to be really difficult.”

— Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, on whether or not the player who eliminated him, Daniil Medvedev, will win the US Open, saying the Russian looks tired and would have tougher rivals in the semi-finals and final.

“This is Grigor’s moment and not my body’s moment, so it’s OK.”

— Roger Federer, after explaining that he was battling upper back and neck pain in his loss to Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, the first in eight matches against the Bulgarian.

“I’m just happy. The only thing I was telling myself was to stay in the match. Physically I was feeling pretty good. I was hitting some shots against him that were hard to hit.”

— Grigor Dimitrov after his first victory in eight matches against Roger Federer, which lifted him into his first US Open semi-final, matching his deepest Grand Slam run.

“It’s really unbelievable, literally. From when I first started here, I think I was 16, I didn’t think I would ever get to 100. I didn’t think I would still be out here.”

— Serena Williams after ripping China’s Wang Qiang in 44 minutes — the fastest victory of the Flushing Meadows fortnight — for her 100th US Open victory, one shy of matching Chis Evert’s all-time record.