US braced for historic blow, as virus lands British PM in hospital

London (AFP) – The coronavirus threatened Americans with their hardest week in memory on Monday and put Britain’s prime minister in hospital, despite early signs that some of Europe’s hardest-hit countries may be turning a corner.

Japan announced an imminent state of emergency and a trillion-dollar stimulus package, after the US surgeon general compared the likely impact of the epidemic in the week ahead to 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

But it was a more mixed picture in Europe, where countries already ravaged by deadly COVID-19 outbreaks reported lower numbers of new infections and, in Austria and Italy, began thinking about easing lockdown restrictions.

Hard-hit Spain recorded deaths down for a fourth straight day, but still logged 637 fatalities, and France underlined the epidemic’s economic toll, forecasting the worst recession since World War II.

In London, virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in hospital for tests, after Queen Elizabeth II delivered a rare emergency address in a 68-year reign to urge Britain to “remain united and resolute”.

The new coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the planet, confining nearly half of humanity to their homes and turning life upside down for billions on a deadly march that has claimed nearly 70,000 victims.

“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” US Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox News.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localised.”

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said hospitals face a “critical situation” and an emergency could be declared as early as Tuesday.

“We’re currently seeing rapid increases of new infections particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka,” he said.

But there was hope in parts of Europe after a weekend that saw Italy reporting its lowest death toll in two weeks and France its fewest dead in a week.

“The curve has started its descent and the number of deaths has started to drop,” said top Italian health official Silvio Brusaferro, adding the next phase could be a gradual easing of a strict month-long lockdown.