US axes tariffs on Chinese goods in trade war thaw

Washington (AFP) – The United States and China announced a major thaw in their trade war Friday, including immediate cuts to punishing import tariffs, but a lack of detail left markets cautious.

“We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China,” President Donald Trump tweeted after officials in Beijing made a similar announcement.

The news could be a boon to Trump, who has made trade wars a keystone of his foreign policy, just as a congressional committee set up a full vote on his impeachment next week for alleged abuse of office.

After multiple false dawns in the tussle between the world’s top two economies, which Trump launched in March 2018, investors were at least relieved that he canceled a new round of tariffs due to kick in on Sunday.

Those levies, which would have hit consumer electronics like cell phones and computers, “will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal,” Trump tweeted.

In a major concession, Washington will slash in half the 15 percent tariffs imposed on $120 billion in Chinese goods, like clothing, that were imposed September 1 and had a bigger impact on American shoppers than previous rounds.

But Trump said existing tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports would stay in place pending further negotiations on a second phase deal.

There was little detail on what the United States will get in return for the tariff concession, though officials touted “meaningful, fully enforceable structural changes” from China on issues like protections for American technology.

And Trump said phase two talks, seeking a much broader reset of the trade superpowers’ relations, could start “immediately.”

– Reprieve for US farmers –

American farmers who bore the brunt of the trade war and retaliation by Beijing which slashed exports, could get a reprieve in the deal.

Trump said Beijing had already “agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more.”

“I think in agriculture they will hit $50 billion,” and take effect “pretty soon,” he told reporters at the White House.