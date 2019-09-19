Unprecedented turnout expected for ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston

India’s Prime Minister Modi welcomes President Trump’s participation on September 22 at NRG Stadium

September 16, 2019

India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed delight atthe news of President of the United States of America,Donald.J.Trump, joining the special community program, ‘Howdy Modi’, in Houston, Texas on September 22. Prime Minister said that U.S President’s participation signifies the special friendship between India and USA.

Terming President Trump’s participation in the event as a special gesture, Prime Minister said that it highlights the strength of the India-US bilateral relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.

Prime Minister tweeted this morning, “A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme.”

“The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.”

Earlier today, White House had issued a press statement confirming Donald Trump’s participation in the event. Highlighting the importance of the event, the press statement noted, “It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.”

‘Howdy Modi – Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’ is a community summit hosted by Texas India Forum, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 22 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. Over fifty thousand people are expected to attend the event.