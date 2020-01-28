United Airlines trims service from US to China over virus

New York (AFP) – United Airlines said Tuesday it will trim its service to China from the United States in light of a big drop in demand amid an outbreak of a SARS-like virus.

“Due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China, we are suspending some flights between our hub cities and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai beginning Feb. 1 through Feb. 8,” the company said in an email to AFP.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed.”

The cancellations come a day after Washington urged its citizens to “reconsider” travel plans to China, and will affect routes originating from San Francisco, Chicago and Newark, New Jersey.

US health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China, saying Tuesday “the goal of the ongoing US public health response is to contain this outbreak and prevent sustained spread in this country.”

China on Tuesday advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad as the country expands a massive effort to contain a viral outbreak that has killed more than 100 people nationwide.

The novel coronavirus, which has been concentrated in the city of Wuhan, China, has killed more than 100 people, infected more than 4,000 and spread to around 15 countries.