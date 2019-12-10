UK’s Labour tries to stage late ‘Brexit election’ comeback

London (AFP) – UK opposition Labour party sought Tuesday to exploit the ruling Conservatives’ weakness on healthcare and divert attention from its own mixed message on Brexit two days before Britons head to the polls.

But its hopes of staging a comeback before Thursday’s general election were hobbled by a leaked recording in which Labour’s own health spokesman called his party’s prospects “dire”.

“It’s abysmal out there,” Jonathan Ashworth said in a recording published by a right-wing website and later tweeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“They can’t stand (Labor leader Jeremy) Corbyn and they think Labour’s blocked Brexit.”

Ashworth told the BBC the tape was real but he was speaking in jest.

Opinion polls show Johnson’s Conservative party enjoying a 10-point lead in an election he has called the “most important in a generation”.

Johnson’s minority government hopes to secure a majority that would let him pull Britain out of the European Union by the end of next month.

Yet pollsters were almost unanimously wrong about the outcome of Britain’s last election in 2017 after a last-minute surge by Corbyn — a 70-year-old leftist who is most at home campaigning on the stump.

A ruling party memo published by the pro-Conservative Daily Telegraph newspaper warned that just 40,000 votes in 12 constituencies could see Corbyn become Britain’s next leader.

Corbyn himself believes he could reach those voters by focusing on the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

Labour claimed on Tuesday that nearly 4,700 deaths between October 2018 and November 2019 could be attributed to “patient safety incidents” caused by NHS staffing constraints.

“I do not blame the nurses. I do not blame the doctors. I do not blame the health service,” Corbyn told a group of cheering supporters in central England.

“I blame the government that has underfunded our NHS.”

Labour accused Johnson of abandoning the principle of free treatment for all by opening up the NHS to pharmaceutical giants in a new trade deal with US President Donald Trump.

Both Johnson and Trump deny the claims.