Uber ends Eats delivery in seven markets in strategic pullback

Washington (AFP) – Uber said Monday it would discontinue its Uber Eats restaurant delivery service in seven markets next month as part of a strategic shift for the ride-hailing service, which is struggling with a new economic landscape.

Food delivery will end in the Czech Republic, Egypt, Honduras, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Uruguay by June 4, according to a regulatory filing.

The changes do not affect Uber Rides operations in those countries.

Uber has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has sharply reduced ride-hailing. The company has compensated in part with more deliveries of food and other supplies.

But Uber said the decisions to exit the seven markets were made as part of an “ongoing strategy to be in first or second position in all Eats markets by leaning into investment in some countries while exiting others.”

The seven countries accounted for just one percent of Uber Eats bookings, according to the company, but four percent of its losses.

“Consistent with our stated strategy, we will look to reinvest these savings in priority markets where we expect a better return on investment,” the filing said.

Uber, due to release its earnings this week, has said it has enough cash to ride out the economic slump from the pandemic with some $10 billion in “unrestricted” funds available.