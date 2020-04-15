GLOBAL

Two million coronavirus cases recorded globally: AFP tally

by Priyan Matthew

More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT Wednesday based on official sources.

At least 2,000,576 infections, including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded. Europe is the hardest hit continent, with 1,010,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities. The United States, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, registered 609,240 cases, and 26,033 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Apple data show dramatic impact of virus on...

UN chief warns of ‘epidemic of misinformation’ about...

German venues should stay shut for 18 months:...

Turkey to release thousands of prisoners over coronavirus

Boris Johnson says ‘no question’ medics saved his...

China denies seeking virus praise from Germany

Moscow tightens virus lockdown with digital travel permits

WHO urges virus unity after Trump attack

Oil producers intend to cut 10-15 mn barrels:...

Spain PM says ‘fire’ coming under control as...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy