GLOBAL

Turkey to release thousands of prisoners over coronavirus

by Priyan Matthew

Ankara (AFP) – The Turkish parliament on Tuesday approved a law that allows for the release tens of thousands of prisoners as a safety measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

“The draft has become law after being accepted,” the official Twitter account for the parliament’s general assembly said.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International have criticised the law because detainees charged under controversial anti-terrorism laws are not included.

The rights groups also have condemned the exclusion of other inmates including journalists, politicians and lawyers in pre-trial detention.

This includes people jailed while awaiting a date for their trial to begin, those waiting for a formal indictment or suspects currently being tried.

“Many people who are in prison because they exercised their rights — they didn’t commit any crime — they’re excluded because the government chooses to use its very flexible, and overly broad and vague counter-terrorism laws,” Amnesty’s Andrew Gardner told AFP.

Among them are businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas.

Mahsuni Karaman, a lawyer for Demirtas, said he had recently applied for his client’s release citing health reasons but there had yet been no decision.

Demirtas has high blood pressure and in December, he was taken to hospital after collapsing in his cell.

The ex-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party had complained at the time of chest pains and breathing problems, and received emergency treatment in prison.

The new law is “unjust and illegal”, Karaman told AFP, adding that a court could rule to release Demirtas without a need for a change in the statute book.

Turkey launched a crackdown after a failed coup in 2016 and Demirtas is one of tens of thousands behind bars because of alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants, or the movement led by US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.

The government accuses Gulen of ordering the attempted putsch but he strongly denies the allegation.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

German venues should stay shut for 18 months:...

Boris Johnson says ‘no question’ medics saved his...

China denies seeking virus praise from Germany

Moscow tightens virus lockdown with digital travel permits

WHO urges virus unity after Trump attack

Oil producers intend to cut 10-15 mn barrels:...

Spain PM says ‘fire’ coming under control as...

Britain set for 66,000 COVID-19 deaths, highest toll...

China says no new deaths in coronavirus milestone

Italy’s virus deaths plunge to lowest since March...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy