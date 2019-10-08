NATIONAL

Trump threatens Turkey after greenlighting Syria invasion

by Voiceasia

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump has warned Turkey against going too far in Syria, just a day after giving Ankara an apparent green light to invade its southern neighbor and sparking panic among Washington’s Kurdish allies.

The US pulled back 50 to 100 “special operators” from Syria’s northern frontier, where they have served as a buffer preventing a long-planned assault by the Turkish military against Kurdish forces in Syria.

In a day of foreign policy turmoil, Trump’s surprise announcement on Monday drew heavy criticism from top Republicans that he was abandoning the Kurds, who were crucial in the years-long campaign to defeat Islamic State.

Trump appeared to then backpedal, warning Turkey he would “obliterate” the country’s economy if it went too far — without explaining what that meant.

“I have told Turkey that if they do anything outside of what we would think is humane… they could suffer the wrath of an extremely decimated economy,” he said.

Ankara brushed aside the threat, with Vice-President Fuat Oktay saying: “Turkey is not a country that will act according to threats.”

Iran, a key backer of the Syrian government, said on Tuesday it opposed any military action by Turkey.

In a call to Ankara, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif “urged respect for Syria’s territorial integrity”.

Turkey has always pushed hard against Washington’s support for Kurdish forces in Syria, fearing it would strengthen Kurdish separatists in its own territory.

Its defense ministry tweeted that preparations for an offensive in northern Syria have been “completed”.

A senior US official denied Trump had given a “green light” to a Turkish invasion, which has also raised concerns over the fate of thousands of Islamic State prisoners held in Kurdish detention centres.

“It appears the Turks are intent on some sort of military operation,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding: “There will be no US armed forces involvement.”

Trump emphasised he wanted to end the US military presence in the region.

“We want to bring our troops back home from these endless wars and we’re like a police force. We’re not fighting. We’re policing.”

