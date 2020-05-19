Trump says Pompeo right to ask security to walk dog

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump on Monday staunchly backed Mike Pompeo over suggestions he asked a government worker to walk his dog, saying the nation’s top diplomat had better things to do.

Democrats in Congress have launched an investigation after Trump late Friday fired the internal watchdog of the State Department, who according to lawmakers was looking in part into a complaint over how Secretary of State Pompeo asked a staffer to carry out personal errands.

Questioned by reporters, Trump said he did not know Inspector General Steve Linick and fired him at the request of Pompeo, a loyal aide.

“Here’s a man supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries with weaponry like the world has never seen before,” Trump said of Pompeo.