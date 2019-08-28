NATIONAL

Trump lashes ‘corrupt’ Puerto Rico ahead of storm

by Voiceasia

Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump branded Puerto Rico “one of the most corrupt places on earth” Wednesday as the US island braced for its first major storm since being ravaged by Hurricane Maria two years ago.

Trump has feuded continuously with the US territory in the wake of Maria, where he was widely accused of failing to bring sufficient help. He says he did respond correctly and was never thanked properly.

As Tropical Storm Dorian bore down on the island, threatening a direct hit on population centers in the east, Trump decided to restoke the intensely personal row.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt,” he tweeted.

Trump complained that billions of dollars in previous aid had gone to “Crooked Pols. No good!”

He ended the outburst by tweeting: “And by the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!”

The island has been rocked by street protests this year that forced the resignation of its governor Ricardo Rossell in August.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Purdue Pharma settlement would see Sacklers out: reports

US states sue Trump over indefinite detention of...

US tech industry group denounces Trump deal on...

Second Republican joins 2020 race to challenge Trump

Trump denies report he wanted to nuke hurricanes

The honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker, U.S. House of...

Trump takes aim at automakers that ignored his...

US charges 80 in internet fraud and money...

New images from asteroid probe offer clues on...

US takes aim at deadly Chinese fentanyl networks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy