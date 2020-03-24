COMMUNITYCORONAVIRUSFEATURED

Trump calls to protect Asian Americans after virus uproar

by Voiceasia

US President Donald Trump listens during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 22, 2020 (AFP Photo/Eric BARADAT)

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump called Monday for protection of Asian Americans after charges that his use of the term “Chinese virus” had aggravated a backlash.

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!”

His tone — and avoidance of calling SARS-CoV-2 the “Chinese virus” — contrasts with last week when he voiced anger at being accused of racism.

Asian American activists have reported a spike in bias incidents since the epidemic erupted, including a woman who was followed and beaten on the New York subway.

Trump has called “Chinese virus” an “accurate” term because the pandemic, which has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide, was first detected in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization discourages such terminology, saying it can stigmatize communities and falsely indicate to others that they cannot be infected.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

India to halt domestic passenger flights in ramp-up...

Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie

Italy’s virus toll shoots back up, but medics...

British Olympics chief ‘heartbroken’ over postponed Games

Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be ‘gift...

Virus whistleblower doctor punished ‘inappropriately’: Chinese probe

US leads huge economic fightback against virus, EU...

Fort Bend County issues order to close bars,...

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus: Hindus of Greater Houston initiates joint effort...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy