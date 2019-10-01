Trans woman aims to make history in US Supreme Court

Washington (AFP) – Six years after losing her job at a Detroit funeral home, Aimee Stephens is taking her case to the US Supreme Court for a landmark hearing on whether a civil rights law barring sex discrimination at work protects transgender people.

“I was raised on a farm. I’m not afraid of getting a little dirty,” said Stephens.

In a week, the nation’s highest court will examine for the first time the rights of a community that, despite growing visibility, are still a major target for discrimination, particularly at work.

Stephens’s sacking will be at the heart of the debate. She’s taking a risk but is determined to champion the cause of transgender workers at the United States’ highest court.

Born a boy 58 years ago, Stephens sensed the conflict in her identity since the age of five. But social opinion was not favorable towards questions of gender identity, so Stephens lived as a man, marrying and working as a funeral director.

In 2010, suffering from depression, Stephens came out to her wife, who accepted her true identity. Stephens then began dressing as a woman at home, or for small outings.

But for work, she continued to dress in men’s clothing.

“I had been living two lives: one at home, one at work. As time goes on, I got to a point where being two people was becoming downright impossible,” Stephens said Monday during a press conference in Michigan, where she lives.

The weight of her double life became so much that she began to contemplate suicide. “I ended (up) in my backyard with a gun on my chest,” she said.

But “I realized I liked myself too much to just disappear.”

Stephens decided to assume her female identity completely, beginning by telling some colleagues. In the summer of 2013, after a long internal debate, she wrote a letter to her employer to explain her situation and request a female uniform.

– ‘Enough is enough’ –

Two weeks later, the response came: “This is not going to work,” her boss wrote, firing her. He offered her three months’ salary if she agreed to forego any legal action.

“It hurt,” Stephens admitted. “I went home, talked with my wife. She agreed that it wasn’t right, that we need to do something about it.”