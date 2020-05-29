TiE Houston Webinars – Energy Series

HOUSTON – The energy sector has begun 2020 with a state of heightened volatility. The global spread of the Covid-19 virus has created both supply and demand shocks to the global economy, with an accompanying shock to the oil & gas markets. TiE Houston is hosting a series of webinars on the Energy Sector . Our panel of leaders from the energy sector will be discussing the state of energy macroeconomics in 2020 and the technology/innovation challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs.

TiE Houston’s first discussion was on April 16th with Hossam El Badawy , Managing Director, SCF Partners. He has over 27 years’ experience in the energy sector, technology development, and commercialization. The discussion was moderated by TiE Houston board member, Dr. Ram G Shenoy. Ram Shenoy is a co-founder of several companies based on different technology areas. He retired after a career in upstream oil & gas, holding a variety of roles around technology development, management and marketing. The discussion focused on storage issues and oil prices. At the time when the webinar was held, the 1.9 Billion barrels of storage capacity was about 70% full. Hossam felt the diminishing storage would lead operators to shut production.

The second panelist was Kirk Coburn on May 6th. Kirk is Investment Director, Shell Ventures. His blog talks about energy, clean energy, advice for entrepreneurs and the venture capital landscape. He believes energy is a tough business to make money, specially, in early stage investing. Shell Ventures is the corporate, venture capital arm of Royal Dutch Shell. They invest in entrepreneurs who are in the oil and gas business to make existing operations more sustainable by lowering cost and increasing production. He also addressed the question of storage stating Texas regulators have approved a new oil storage rule by opening up old reservoirs to store oil underground. He spoke about technology in energy stating with the adoption of cloud and mobile, companies have the ability and platform now to easily roll out global digital technologies.

The third webinar was held on May 13th. The guest speaker was Imran Kizilbash, Managing Director, CSL Capital Management. CSL has deployed $1.7 Billion of capital over the last 12 years. They are focused on the energy side, more oil and gas, upstream and mid- stream. They have been incubating the concept of CSL Ventures launching a venture technology effort in the energy space. They are fund raising for investors who want venture technology exposure. Speaking on storage he said the Covid 19 outbreak has led to decrease in demand for oil. In March, it was a decrease of 5-10 million barrels. The current number is between 25-30 million barrels. According to one report the number is 28.3 million barrels. The biggest piece is road transport which represents about 16 million barrels and aviation which represents about 5 million barrels. He also said storage in the US will essentially be topped up in the second half of May.

The webinars ended with an update from TiE Houston President, Dr. Atul Varadhachary on Covid 19. He spoke on Covid testing, Emerging true infection rates and implications and drug and vaccine landscape.

TiE Houston will continue with online programming till it is safe to host in person events. The next webinar on the Energy Sector is scheduled for June 3rd with Saad Bargach.

TiE is the world’s largest entrepreneurship organization. Founded in Silicon Valley in 1992 it has grown to over 15,000 members in 61 chapters across 14 countries.