TiE celebrates winning young entrepreneur team at year-end social

TiE Houston was delighted to celebrate the holiday season by honoring the winning Young Entrepreneur team at their Networking Social at Songkran Thai Kitchen.

The TiE Young Entrepreneur (TYE) program is directed at fostering future generations of entrepreneurs. TiE Houston focused on supporting high school students from economically under-served communities. 28 high school juniors and seniors from eight public schools participated in the 8-month program that went from October through May.

The program was supported by a generous $25,000 grant from BNY Mellon. Four students were selected to represent TYE-Houston at the Global TYE competition held in Boston and won an award for “Teamwork”. Their concept was career path workshops for rising and current high school seniors, a critical need in their communities.

Former TiE Global Trustee Ashok Rao welcomed the 100+ attendees to Songkran Thai Kitchen for the fun, celebratory evening. TiE Board member, Mr. Ravi Brahmbhatt, Director of Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Houston Community College and a champion of the program explained its importance to high-schoolers from target schools. Jaison Oliver, program coordinator, shared his experience running the program and introduced the team “Educators of Tomorrow”. The students, Debbie Quijada,( Milby High School) Oscar Vazquez , (Sterling Aviation High School) Daeja Davidson (Energy Institute High School) and Yolanda Flores, (Sterling Aviation High School¬) shared their experiences in the program as well as their trip to Boston. Kevin Pollock, Director of Business Banking at BBVA presented the team with certificates and their winnings.

TiE is the world’s largest entrepreneurship organization. Founded in Silicon Valley in 1992 it has grown to over 15,000 members in 61 chapters across 14 countries. TiE Houston President, Dr. Atul Varadhachary shared the chapter’s mission of helping entrepreneurs succeed. With a global reach and a local focus TiE Houston supports entrepreneurs and our local ecosystem through its four pillars of Mentoring, Networking, Education, and Funding. Executive Director Samia Ahsan wrapped up the program by thanking TiE supporters and sharing upcoming chapter events.