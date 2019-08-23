The honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives, will close the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival

Keynote Conversation is September 28 at 7:15 p.m.at The Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS (EMBARGOED UNTIL 6 A.M. on August 21, 2019) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, will close the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival with a one-on-one conversation with Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune, as announced today. The discussion will take place at the historic Paramount Theatre located at 713 Congress Ave. in downtown Austin on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:15 p.m. The full Festival lineup and registration information are available at festival.texastribune.org.

“I can’t believe we’re lucky enough to say this, but it’s the third time in the last five years that Nancy Pelosi, has generously and enthusiastically agreed to participate in the Texas Tribune Festival,” said Evan Smith. “Of course it’s her first appearance as Madam Speaker, which is why we’re so incredibly honored to have her as our closing night conversation. We can’t wait to welcome one of the most powerful politicians in America back to Austin.”

Speaker PelosI has served in Congress since 1987, representing California’s 12th Congressional District. She was the Speaker of the U.S. House from 2007 to 2011, becoming the first female party leader and Speaker of the House. She made history again in 2019 when she became the first person in more than 60 years to regain the position. Speaker Pelosi served as House Democratic leader from 2011 to 2018.

Access to the conversation with Speaker Pelosi will be available to Festival passholders, with priority seating for credentialed media and Texas Tribune members. The discussion will be livestreamed at Open Congress and will be available via The Texas Tribune’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages. The livestream will also be available to the media for embedding by emailing multimedia@texastribune.org.

Prior to the conversation with Speaker Pelosi, attendees can look forward to inspiring discussions on politics, public policy and current events, as well as Open Congress, the free and open-to-the-public street fest held on Austin’s iconic Congress Avenue. Open Congress, which attracted thousands of attendees during its inaugural year in 2018, will showcase programming from POLITICO, the University of Texas at Austin, Texas 2036 and Texas Monthly, along with free book signings, fun sponsor activations, food trucks and, new this year, an area dedicated to children.

Full access to the Festival, including three full days of programming, exclusive networking opportunities and special receptions, is just $250. Special discounts are available for Texas Tribune members, students and educators. Registration and discount information are available at festival.texastribune.org. Attendees can customize their schedules with the official Texas Tribune Festival app, now available for download for iOS and Android devices.

The Festival is accepting press credential requests. The schedule is subject to change, and additional speakers are likely to be added prior to the Festival.

