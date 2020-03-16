The Hermann Park Conservancy Kite Festival, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been canceled

This is in the interest of public health, as well as to comply with Mayor Sylvester Turner’s emergency health declaration for the City of Houston. This year’s festival, set to be the 7th annual event, will not be rescheduled. However, we will continue with plans for this annual event in spring 2021.

In addition, public programming events (including Tai Chi in the Park, Walk with a Doc, and Children’s Story Hour) will be canceled through the end of March.

Hermann Park Conservancy wishes to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, donors, and friends of the Conservancy who make Kite Festival possible and free for all Houstonians to attend. We look forward to gathering on Miller Hill to fly a kite next year.