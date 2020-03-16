CURRENTFEATUREDLOCAL NEWS

The Hermann Park Conservancy Kite Festival, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been canceled

by Voiceasia
This is in the interest of public health, as well as to comply with Mayor Sylvester Turner’s emergency health declaration for the City of Houston. This year’s festival, set to be the 7th annual event, will not be rescheduled. However, we will continue with plans for this annual event in spring 2021.

In addition, public programming events (including Tai Chi in the Park, Walk with a Doc, and Children’s Story Hour) will be canceled through the end of March.

Hermann Park Conservancy wishes to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, donors, and friends of the Conservancy who make Kite Festival possible and free for all Houstonians to attend. We look forward to gathering on Miller Hill to fly a kite next year.
0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

5 Things You Can Do To Help Us...

Asia Society Texas Center closing temporarily

Curfew as US cities shut down in coronavirus...

‘Test every suspected case’ of COVID-19: WHO

Katy ISD Will Provide Free Meals for Katy...

HISD and Houston Food Bank School Market Program...

Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees authorizes the...

Houston and Harris Co. to declare emergency over...

Congressman Al Green supports decision to close Houston...

FBISD Launches See Something, Share Something Mobile App,...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy