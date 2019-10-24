COMMUNITY

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosts Diwali celebrations

by Voiceasia

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, with Dr. Arun Verma and Mrs.Vinni Verma at the Governor’s mansion in Austin.

AUSTIN- Texas Governor held Diwali celebrations at his mansion in Austin on Sunday the 20th . Oct. 2019 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
About 50 prominent Indian from various cities of Texas were invited to this celebration, which Dr. Arun Verma and Mrs. Verma also attended.
He talked about Diwali celebrations at the Governor’s mansion since he became Governor and the fact that he has two Diwali lamps on either side of the main fireplace which are lit each year in celebration of Diwali.
He lit these lamps in the presence of the guests and talked about the close bond that he has with Indians in Texas, and the bond that Texas has with India .

