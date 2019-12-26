Taking certain vitamins during breast cancer chemo tied to recurrence, death

by Linda Carroll

Patients with breast cancer who use supplements during chemotherapy may be at an increased risk of recurrence and death, a new study suggests.

Use of dietary supplements that boost levels of antioxidants, iron, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids appeared to lower the effectiveness of chemotherapy, researchers report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

“From this study and others in the literature, it seems that it may not be wise to take supplements during chemotherapy,” said Christine Ambrosone, chair of cancer prevention and control, and senior vice president for population sciences at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York.

“It’s thought that antioxidants might interfere with the ability of chemotherapy to kill cancer cells,” Ambrosone explained. “One way chemotherapy works is by generating lots of oxidative stress. The thinking is that antioxidants may block oxidative stress and make chemotherapy less effective.”

Doctors have been advising patients for a number of years not to take antioxidants during chemotherapy, Ambrosone said. “But there was no strong empirical data for that recommendation,” she added.

To take a closer look at whether supplement use might impact chemotherapy’s effectiveness, Ambrosone and colleagues analyzed data from the Diet, Exercise, Lifestyle and Cancer Prognosis study, which was piggybacked onto a trial designed to determine the best dose and schedule of chemotherapy drugs.

Participants were queried about their use of supplements at the outset and during treatment, and about their lifestyle, diet and exercise habits.

The researchers focused on 1,134 patients who filled out the surveys and followed them for a median of six years. In this particular group of patients, supplement use was much lower than is typical, Ambrosone said, with 20% taking supplements prior to starting chemo and 13% during the treatments.

After accounting for other factors that might increase the risk of recurrence or death, they found patients who took any antioxidant at the outset and during chemotherapy – including carotenoids, Coenzyme Q10 and vitamins A, C, and E – were 41% more likely to have their breast cancer return and 40% more likely to die during follow-up compared to patients using no supplements.

– Reuters Health