Suleman Lalani for Texas Representative of House District 26

Dr. Lalani is running for Texas Representative of House District 26, which mostly comprises of Sugar Land and Richmond areas. Dr. Suleman Lalani has been in private practice in the Greater Houston area for the last two decades and in Sugar Land for 15 years. In the early 90’s Dr. Lalani arrived in the United States to begin his medical career. He chose the United States because here is where the medicine was the most advanced, here is where the greatest quality of healthcare was provided and because this is the world’s greatest nation. It was a shock to discover how inequitable the healthcare system was in this wealthy nation.

The advancements and the high level of care was undeniable, but the access to the common citizen was shameful. Throughout his career, Dr. Lalani tried to shorten that gap through his own practice and charitable endeavors—always wanting to do more. Now, after decades of practice and thousands of patients, Dr. Lalani has decided to do more for his fellow Texans. Who better to advocate for the healthcare and betterment of a community than it’s trusted physician?

Dr. Lalani completed his fellowship training at Baylor College of Medicine and has attended courses at Harvard Medical School and Columbia University College of Physicians. He has been triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and he has also been certified by the American Medical Directors Association.

Dr. Lalani believes strongly in philanthropy and volunteer service. He has formerly served as the Chairman for the Regional Committee of the Aga Khan Foundation USA for four years. The Aga Khan Foundation operates under the mandate to alleviate global poverty and improve the quality of life for all. He is also involved with raising awareness and funds for the National MS Society and Alzheimer’s Association. Locally he serves on the Ft Bend Rainbow Room, meeting the needs of Fort Bend County’s abused and neglected children and adults. Once elected, Dr. Lalani wants to represent you the people and not the political bosses.

He will work to: Improve Healthcare Access , Lower prescription medical costs, Enhance Healthcare and focus on preventative care, Work with the state to find long term funding for public education in Texas, Attract and retain qualified teachers, End high stakes STAAR testing and instead, invest in early childhood and special needs education