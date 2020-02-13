Suleman Lalani -Democratic candidate for TX State House District 26

For many years, I feel a sense of frustration seeing our healthcare system failing people throughout their lives and a lack of funding negatively affecting the quality of education for our children. In my practice, geriatric medicine, I see people riddled with ailments that would have been prevented with continuously regular health care. In Sugar Land, the political climate never seemed favorable to my values so we operated as we could and did much work in charitable circles. But in 2018 Fort Bend as a whole proved what our communities were capable of and proved our values were favored. It inspired me to more directly affect my community and health care by running for state representative. I wish to focus on affordable healthcare and sustainable school funding.

I have been in private practice in the Greater Houston area for the last two decades and in Sugar Land for 15 years. I completed my fellowship training at Baylor College of Medicine and attended courses at Harvard Medical School and Columbia University College of Physicians. I have been triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and I have also been certified by the American Medical Directors Association. I am among an elite group of physicians nationwide with this qualification. I am also recognized by the National Register of Who’s Who for Excellence in Geriatric Medicine. I have been serving in various leadership roles in both professional organizations and medical institutions. I am a Board member and also have served as Ambassador to US Congress for the Alzheimer’s Association. I strongly believe in philanthropy and volunteer service. I have formerly served as the Chairman for the Regional Committee of the Aga Khan Foundation USA for four years. The Aga Khan Foundation operates under the mandate to alleviate global poverty and improve the quality of life for all. I am also involved with raising awareness and funds for the National MS Society and Alzheimer’s Association. Locally I serve on the Fort Bend Rainbow Room, a resource room stocked with emergency and transitional supplies to meet the critical needs of Fort Bend County’s abused and neglected children and adults. I also serve on the board to the Exchange Club Exchange of Fort Bend, America’s premier service club, working to make our communities better places to live. My interest in caring for my patients – especially the elderly – continues to lead me towards researching solutions to the common problems that elder members of the community face.

As a physician, I know firsthand the impact a lack of health care has on communities across the board. There is nearly universal agreement that health care should be our #1 legislative priority. It is the issue Democrats are winning Republicans over within general elections, and it is the driving issue in Democratic primaries. Speaking on our most pressing issue is where I am most comfortable.

Apart from those issues, I also know how to work with others to push forward an agenda. My expertise on multiple boards and organizations translates into leadership positions. Anyone representing our community must be able to build coalitions even within the party to pass legislation. I believe in this field I am uniquely qualified to get things done in a legislative body. A healthy and well-educated Texas is a better Texas for everyone.