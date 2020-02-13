COMMUNITYLOCAL NEWS

Sugar Land wins award for ‘Right Tree, Right Place’ tree planting event

by Voiceasia

Staff and volunteers work together at the Right Tree, Right Place Tree Planting in March 2019. Staff and volunteers work together at the Right Tree, Right Place Tree Planting in March 2019.

SUGAR LAND, TX ¬- The Houston Area Urban Forestry Council recently awarded the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department a 2019 “Project of the Year” award for the Right Tree, Right Place volunteer tree planting event.
Sugar Land won the same award in 2018 for its Trees Across America tree volunteer planting event. Assistant Director of the Parks and Recreation William Hajdik accepted the award on Jan. 14 during HAUFC’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. The awards recognize individuals or groups in the greater Houston area who have gone above and beyond in the field of arboriculture and urban forestry.
The Right Tree, Right Place planting began in 2015 and is the result of a partnership between the city and CenterPoint Energy. The 2019 tree planting took place on March 14 at Brazos River Park, where a variety of 30- and 15-gallon gallon trees donated by CenterPoint Energy were planted. A total of 30 trees were planted by more than 40 volunteers from Sugar Land, Missouri City and CenterPoint.

Staff and volunteers work together at the Right Tree, Right Place Tree Planting in March 2019. Staff and volunteers work together at the Right Tree, Right Place Tree Planting in March 2019.

“Trees are a vital part of our lives, and they provide so much more than landscaping,” said Hajdik. “They clean the air, reduce erosion, add to property values and so much more. We are proud to organize and host these tree plantings for the betterment of our community.
“We’d like to thank CenterPoint Energy for their partnership and their generous donation of trees in order to make this volunteer tree planting possible.”
A total of 100 trees have been added to the Sugar Land parks system’s tree inventory through the annual events.
For more information about programs, events and forestry initiatives, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks.
For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SugarLandParks.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

IIT alumni meet and greet Sri Kulkarni

2020 Chairman’s Gala: Highway to Fort Bend featuring...

Suleman Lalani -Democratic candidate for TX State House...

Eternal Gandhi Museum of Houston held Gandhi’s Shraddhanjali...

Why Reddy, Why Republican, Why Now: An Interview

Fort Bend Education Foundation to lead 17th Annual...

Sugar Land hosts ninth annual Showdown Disc Golf...

Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) – Concept with...

ICC’s I-Fair 2020 showcases ‘United India’, Celebrates India’s...

India’s Republic Day Extravaganza at Arya Samaj’s DAV...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy