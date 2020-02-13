Sugar Land wins award for ‘Right Tree, Right Place’ tree planting event

SUGAR LAND, TX ¬- The Houston Area Urban Forestry Council recently awarded the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department a 2019 “Project of the Year” award for the Right Tree, Right Place volunteer tree planting event.

Sugar Land won the same award in 2018 for its Trees Across America tree volunteer planting event. Assistant Director of the Parks and Recreation William Hajdik accepted the award on Jan. 14 during HAUFC’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. The awards recognize individuals or groups in the greater Houston area who have gone above and beyond in the field of arboriculture and urban forestry.

The Right Tree, Right Place planting began in 2015 and is the result of a partnership between the city and CenterPoint Energy. The 2019 tree planting took place on March 14 at Brazos River Park, where a variety of 30- and 15-gallon gallon trees donated by CenterPoint Energy were planted. A total of 30 trees were planted by more than 40 volunteers from Sugar Land, Missouri City and CenterPoint.

“Trees are a vital part of our lives, and they provide so much more than landscaping,” said Hajdik. “They clean the air, reduce erosion, add to property values and so much more. We are proud to organize and host these tree plantings for the betterment of our community.

“We’d like to thank CenterPoint Energy for their partnership and their generous donation of trees in order to make this volunteer tree planting possible.”

A total of 100 trees have been added to the Sugar Land parks system’s tree inventory through the annual events.

For more information about programs, events and forestry initiatives, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks.

