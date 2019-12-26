Sugar Land recognized for performance management leadership

SUGAR LAND – The International City/County Management Association (ICMA) awarded the city of Sugar Land a Certificate of Distinction for promoting transparency and accountability, data-informed decision-making and citizen engagement efforts.

Sugar Land was one only 63 jurisdictions throughout the country to receive an award for data-driven management and reporting and one of only 19 in the Certificate of Distinction category. Industry experts evaluated initiatives to collect and verify data to ensure reliability; train staff in performance measurement; and report data to the public through budgets, newsletters and/or information provided to elected officials.

The city’s emphasis on providing comparative and benchmarking information to the public and the use of performance data in strategic planning and operational decision-making is consistent with the Sugar Land Way.

Part of the Sugar Land Way is being responsive to the needs of residents and ensuring they can easily access information, data and services that improve their quality of life. It’s a commitment to bold and thoughtful thinking designed to make life sweeter and more refined for the people and businesses that call Sugar Land home.

An example of Sugar Land’s commitment to performance management leadership is an innovative goal measures dashboard that serves as an account of the city’s performance on 30 key operations. It’s an online tool that educates residents on the city’s performance, identifies areas of operational improvement, assists city management and elected officials in making data-driven decisions on key priority areas and enhances government accountability and transparency. Learn more at www.sugarlandtx.gov/GoalMeasures.

“This award is proof that we’re meeting the needs of our residents and fostering the development of a performance culture throughout our organizations,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “It’s yet one more example that demonstrates the Sugar Land Way is made possible through good governance practices, a business-like approach to decision-making, community listening and responding to the needs of our community.”

For more about the city’s transparency efforts, visual communications and citizen-based data performance initiatives, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/OPA.