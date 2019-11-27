Sugar Land readies their annual Christmas Tree Lighting event

On Friday, December 6, 2019, the steps of City Hall light up with holiday cheer and entertainment as Mr. and Mrs. Claus bring their holiday magic to Sugar Land Town Square. This event is free and open to the public.

The fun includes:

– holiday crafts and activities

– face painting

– performances by local artists and choirs

– photos with Santa

– food and beverages available for purchase

Gather with family and friends around the spectacular 40-foot Christmas tree located in the middle of Town Square plaza to help Santa and Mrs. Claus usher in the holiday season with the annual lighting of the tree.

Lighting of the Christmas

The lighting of the tree will take place at the end of the event near our main stage area immediately following a short Welcome and our traditional countdown. The lighting will end with a short fireworks display and snow throughout the plaza area to conclude the event.

Special Tribute to the City’s 60th Birthday Celebration

This year’s event will incorporate special 60th Anniversary elements including 60th ornaments, the singing of Happy Birthday during the program’s intermission and special sweet treats for sale by our local eateries including: The Sweet Boutique Bakery, Turquoise Grill & Bar, Kilwin’s, and Stacked Ice Cream.

Parking and Shuttle Service

Shuttling to the event is strongly encouraged to avoid traffic congestion. A free shuttle service will run from Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., to Sugar Land Town Square from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Limited onsite parking will also be available in the Texas and Lone Star garages located in Town Square.

– City of Sugar Land