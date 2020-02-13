Sugar Land hosts ninth annual Showdown Disc Golf Tournament

SUGAR LAND ¬- The Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Sugar Land Showdown IX Disc Golf Tournament on Jan. 25, marking the ninth year the Parks and Recreation Department has hosted this event.

“The annual Sugar Land Showdown is one of the most popular (disc golf) tournaments in the Houston area,” said Eric Jubin, head organizer of the annual tournament. “Many players call it their favorite tournament of the year. For nine years, we’ve been so successful thanks to the collaboration between the city, Disc Golf Consultants and the local disc golf community. The support the city of Sugar Land has given to disc golf is just fantastic.”

The tournament is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) and is considered one of the premier annual disc golf tournaments in the greater Houston area. This year, a record number of players registered, with all available tournament spots filling up in less than one week after registration opened.

Over the course of the nine years that the city has hosted the tournament, participant numbers have risen from 58 in 2011 to 110 player registrations in 2020. The tournament organizers donated $1,120 of registration fees to the Child Advocates of Fort Bend.

“The Sugar Land Showdown Disc Golf Tournament has become a staple to the department’s athletics calendar every year,” said L.R. Heffernan, athletics/aquatics coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. “We are excited to have seen the growth of the tournament during the last nine years.”

The disc golf course at Imperial Park is one of two nine-hole disc golf courses operated by the city of Sugar Land. The Brazos River Park disc golf course, the newest addition, was opened in 2019. Both courses are free and open to the public.

For more information about recreation and athletic programs for youth and adults, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks.