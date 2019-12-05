Sugar Land Food Mart murderer located in Nevada

Convenience store clerk Hamid Lakhani was shot and killed in Sugar Land on Aug. 31.

SUGAR LAND, TX – Sugar Land detectives located Treveon James Young, 24, of Houston, who is wanted for the murder of a convenience store clerk in Sugar Land on Aug. 31.

Young was recently located at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, under an assumed name after detectives received a Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers tip. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested Young on Nov. 25 and charged him with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand theft auto.

Young will be extradited to Fort Bend County for the murder of Hamid Lakhani, 63, of Sugar Land.

Sugar Land police responded to WB Food Mart, 13003 West Bellfort, on Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. after customers reported a man inside with a gunshot wound. Lakhani, who worked at the store as a clerk, was found lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound. He was treated and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined that Lakhani was shot by one of three men who entered the store to commit a robbery. The shooter was later identified as Young, and he was charged with murder.

License plate recognition cameras located near WB Food Mart helped detectives identify the vehicle used in the murder. The information from the cameras led to the arrests of Young; two 16-year-old males from the Houston area who committed the robbery with Young; and Kameryn Lamisha James, 17, of Houston, who drove the getaway car.

“The Sugar Land Police Department would like to thank the public and the media for the information that was provided, as well as the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Division for their assistance with this case,” said Sgt. Matt Levan, of the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.