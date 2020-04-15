Sugar Land City Council Election, Charter Amendment Election Rescheduled to Nov. 3

Sugar Land, TX – The May 2 Sugar Land City Council election has been moved to Nov. 3 due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.

The position of mayor and the at-large one and two seats will be on the ballot. All three positions serve two-year terms. Nine City Charter amendment propositions will also be on the ballot; learn more at www.sugarlandtx.gov/CharterAmendments

Key election dates follow:

* Early Voting will be held Oct. 19-30.

* The voter registration deadline Oct. 5.

* The deadline to submit an application for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. All annual applications previously received from those who are voting by mail due to being over the age of 65 or due to a disability will remain valid for the postponed election. All applications submitted by mail for the May election based on the voter’s expected absence from the county will not remain valid for the postponed election.