Stay healthy at home with tips from the American Heart Association

DALLAS, March 12, 2020 — With the evolving impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in communities across the country, many Americans are facing new challenges keeping them from getting to the office, school, grocery store or gym. The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has resources to help maintain a healthy lifestyle while at home.

“Prevention is key in limiting the spread of coronavirus, and with more people working remotely or limiting their exposure to crowds, it’s important to maintain healthy habits at home, “said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “Wash your hands often and stay home when you feel sick, but don’t disregard your physical activity and healthy eating habits. These are the foundation to maintaining and improving your health.”

Here are some ideas to use at home for whole-body health:

Create an at home circuit workout. Select three or four exercises you can do at home like jumping jacks, lunges or jogging in place. Do each exercise in short bursts and repeat the circuit two to three times.

Use shelf stable ingredients to cook heart-healthy meals. Canned, frozen and dried fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and dried grains are great shelf-stable options to have on hand for recipes.

Fight stress. An unexpected change in circumstance is stressful. Use the additional time at home as an opportunity to take action against stress. Take a few minutes each day to meditate, improve your sleep hygiene for more restful sleep and call friends and family to stay socially connected.

While the overall risk of getting this virus is currently low in the United States, the American Heart Association is advising caution and preparation for people who have heart disease or who have survived a stroke, because they are among those facing a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus.

Remember the basics in your everyday activities: wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away, stay home from work if you are sick, avoid touching surfaces in public, try not to touch your face, and avoid people who seem visibly sick.

For more resources for healthy living at home, visit heart.org/en/healthy-living.