St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church Consecration and Parsonage Dedication

His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan, Rt. Rev. Dr. Issac Mar Philexinos,and Vicars grace the occasion

by Saji Pullad

HOUSTON – The Consecration of the Sanctuary of the St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church and the Dedication of the Parsonage was held on Saturday October 26th 2019.

His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan, The Supreme head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church was the Chief Celebrant.

The Metropolitan wished, “The St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church reach new heights of achievements, and it’s growth this far be an example for other new Ma Thoma Parishes around the world”.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Issac Mar Philexinos, Diocesan Episcopa was the co- celebrant.

The Diocesan Bishop congratulated members of the St. Thomas Mar Thoma church, the third and the newest Marthoma Parish in the greater Houston area for their hard work and the commitment that resulted in growth achieved since it’s humble beginning one year ago.

The souvenir to be published in commemoration with the church consecration was inaugurated by the Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

The Senior Vicar General, Very. Rev. Dr. Cherian Thomas, Rev. Manoj Iducalla, (Diocesan secretary), Rev. Jacob Thomas (Trinity Mar Thoma Church), Rev. Abraham Verghese (Immanuel Mar Thoma Church) delivered felicitations.

Church Choir members and the Sunday School students sang melodious songs on this occasion.

Several clergy members and about 300 people attended this blessed ceremony.

St. Thomas MTC is the Third Mar Thoma Parish in Houston under the North American Diocese.

The Vicar Rev. Saji Albin, Secretary John Thomas and ll office-bearers express their heartfelt gratitude for all the participants who made the occasion grant success.

Shelin Varghese was the Emcee for this meeting. The Senior Vicar Rev. M.P. Yohannan concluded with the prayer.