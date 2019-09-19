Sri Meenakshi Temple celebrates “Bhavishya”, Looking to the Future

by M.K.Sriram

Sri Meenakshi Temple’s annual fundraising dinner was appropriately named Bhavishya, looking forward to a bright future. Looking back however, it all started from humble origins when the temple started in a trailer in a little-known neighborhood south of Houston. Fast forwarding 42 years to the present day, it has become the premier temple in a sprawling complex with spectacular architecture that has become a landmark and a must-visit destination of Pearland, Houston and the entire state of Texas. Bhavishya gave a glimpse of what is yet to come. The vibrant energy of the members of the Board of Trustees, the dedicated staff and scores of enthusiastic volunteers was very much on display on Sunday, September 8th. With the renovation of the adjacent Kalyana Mandapam going on briskly, the entire gala was most innovatively performed in the transformed Youth Center and Cafeteria complex.

As the guests started to arrive by 5 PM, they were welcomed with free valet parking, tasty snacks and beverages in the cafeteria now transformed into a beautiful reception area. The annual silent auction which is a center-piece of the banquet, was beautifully setup with many exquisite art pieces, exotic jewelry and beautiful silk saris. The visitors were truly amazed by this collection and bid and counter-bid on their favorite pieces, all for raising funds for the temple.

The guests then moved to the most stunningly decorated Youth Center hall for the main event, A spectacular sculpture depicting the celestial wedding of Goddess Sri Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswara was the centerpiece. Much of the credit for setting up for the event goes to the temple shilpis (artisans) who worked tirelessly day and night.

The main program started with a prayer by the priest. The Chairman Dr Padmini Nathan warmly welcomed the guests and gave an overview of all the temple activities highlighting the ongoing FRPE project. Mayor Tom Reid of Pearland who has rarely ever missed a major temple event, reminisced his association with the temple for the last several decades.

MTS takes great pride in promoting education and awards scholarships to deserving high school graduating students, every year. Most of these are children who literally grew up at the temple and call it a second home. The Joint Treasurer Bhargavi Golla announced all the 16 scholarship winners and the awards were presented to students by the senior community leaders.

The FRPE fund raising team members proudly announced the names of the donors at various levels and made the pitch for more donations to reach the 1.5M target.

The members of the Board, Advisory Council and Honorary Trustees were introduced. The Joint Secretary Partha Krishnaswamy gave a presentation on the progress of the Kalyana Mandapam renovation project with 3-D rendering. This was followed by a hilarious skit “Let’s go to Kasi”, created and directed by Dr Vaduganathan. The actors, all amateurs and temple volunteers, put on a great performance. The stars of the show were the ever-young couple Dr Appan and his wife Rajam. ‘Kanmani’, the pet dog of Mala and Dr Gopal stole the show with its first time ever on-stage performance wearing the garb of a sanyasi.

The Honorary President, Mr Kannappan honored and presented the title Priest Emeritus to Sri Thanga Bhattar, who has been associated with the temple from the very beginning. Dr Padmini presented him with a plaque on behalf of the Hindu Temple of Hawaii.

The finale of the event was the stand-up comedy by the very talented Dr Subodh Bhuchar.

The guests were treated to a phenomenal dinner catered by Madras Pavilion. The best was yet to come! While the show was going on, the cafeteria was magically transformed into a dessert lounge of a Five Star hotel, and titled MADHUR MAHAL [ Palace of Sweets] thanks to the incredibly talented Nalini Kannan of Décor One The guests were treated to a vast array of desserts including walnut halwa, falooda, thava dessert and an awesome fresh fruit display specially prepared & served in style by Rajan and Mahesh of Madras Pavilion. All in all, it was an evening to remember for the more than 350 guests, and many felt that this was one of the best ever annual gala organized by MTS. Great ambience with entertainment, food and teamwork!!