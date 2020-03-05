Sri Kulkarni secures Democratic nomination for TX CD-22

A total of 14 Asian Americans win Super Tuesday elections in Houston area, 11 in Democratic Party and 3 in Republican

By Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON- 3/4/2020 – Following a historically high turnout for the Democratic pri

mary in Texas, Sri Preston Kulkarni has won the Democratic nomination for Texas’ 22nd congressional district with 54% over his party candidates former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed and attorney Nyanza Davis Moore, according to unofficial results. Previously the 2018 Democratic nominee, in that contest Kulkarni came within 4.9 percentage points of unseating now retiring Representative Pete Olson.

Vying for the same congressional seat, Republicans Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall will face a runoff election May 26. Nehls, received 41% of the vote while Wall received 19%, just enough to face a runoff. Meanwhile, Sri will be preparing to face the Republican nominee who will be decided by a runoff election.

Sri Preston Kulkarni is the son of an Indian immigrant father and a mother whose family descends from Sam Houston. Kulkarni is a former Foreign Service Officer who served fourteen years overseas in places like Iraq, Russia, and Jerusalem, and as a former Defense, Foreign Policy and Veteran Affairs Advisor to Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY). Kulkarni has been endorsed by Representatives Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), Ted Lieu (CA-33), Lucille Roybal Allard (CA-40), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8), Tom Malinowski (NJ-7), Ro Khanna (CA-17), and Nick Lampson (Ret. TX-22). Kulkarni has also earned the coveted endorsement of the AFL-CIO TGC, End Citizens United, Houston Chronicle, Asian American Action Fund, and GLBT Caucus.

Sonia Rash, Democratic candidate for Fort Bend County Attorney secured 37.8% and will face a runoff. Democratic candidate Surendran K. Pattel, running for Fort Bend County District Court 505 received 30.3% of the vote and will also head for a run off.

Other Asian Americans who won in the Democratic primary are: Kathy Cheng, who had a landslide victory as the Democratic Candidate for TX Supreme Court Pl. 6 with75% of the vote, according to unofficial results, and Tina Clinton, running for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Pl. 4 finished with 80% of the vote.

Democratic candidate for congressional District 2 Sima Ladjevardian will faceoff against Elisa Cardnell in runoff elections in May 26 elections against Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw for congressional Texas District 2.

Democrats Suleman Lalani and L. “Sarah” DeMerchant will be on their party’s runoff ballot in May. Lalani garnered 31.68%, or 4,419 votes; while DeMerchant received 29.58%, or 4,126 votes.

Democratic Candidate for Fort Bend County Constable Pct. 4 Nabil Shike won with 51% of the vote over challenger Joseph Villarreal.

Republican candidates Jacey Jetton, Texas House District 26, received 41% will run off with Matt Morgan (will be on the Republican runoff ballot in May), Tom Virippan (Texas House District 27) with a 54.11% win, and J. J. Clemence (Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector) got 24.6% for a May runoff with James Pressler.

Incumbents Gene Wu (Texas House District 137), Hubert Vo (Texas House District 149) and R.K. Sandill (Harris County District Judge, #127th JD) did not have any primary opponents on Super Tuesday.

In general, across the Greater Houston area, 11 Asian American Democratic candidates won out of 19 races in total (or 58%). Three Asian American Republican candidates won out of 13 candidates trying to secure a win or run-off (23%).