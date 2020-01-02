Southwestern National Bank hosts Christmas celebrations

Southwestern National Bank sprinkles some Christmas magic at its Christmas Party on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Omni Hotel Galleria. The Board of Directors, employees, and VIP guests gathered together for a fun night. Pierce Bush, the grandson of late President George H.W. Bush, and Katherine Wu, 2019 Miss Chinatown also attended the magical party.

Bank President Mohammed Younus delivered opening remarks and congratulated the Bank and employees for their hard work. 2019 has been one of the best years for Southwestern National Bank. With the continued support from our customers and community, the Bank has grown to $580 million in total assets. The Bank’s California Anaheim Branch also opened in November 2019. While enjoying healthy growth in 2019, the Bank will strategically position the growth moderately in 2020 due to the uncertainties in the financial market. The Bank will focus on customer relations and technology and strive to provide premium services to our customers. A Loan Production Office in the City of Industry, California, will open in March 2020.

Chairwoman Jody Lee said the Bank just finished enhancing its core system. The new system allows Southwestern National Bank to provide up-to-date banking products that tailored to the communities we serve. Under the new leadership, Chairwoman Lee strives to provide not only a good work environment but cultivate a happy work environment. She congratulated the 10th and 15th-year service award recipients, Becky Nguyen, Patricia Chou, and Julia Wu. Chairwoman Lee said there will be many milestones for Southwestern National Bank and its employees. Investment in technology and employees allow the Bank to stay competitive in the market and provide the best services to our customers. Employees are the heart and soul of Southwestern National Bank. With our strong management team, she is confident that the Bank will cross the $1 billion mark in the next few years.

This year, the Christmas party was full of magic and Christmas spirits. Santa Claus posed for pictures with our guests and delivered gifts to the party. A side-table magician brought magic and laughers to our employees and VIP guests. Christmas music was played by our live band. Our employees and VIP guests were dancing happily. All these wonderful memories were documented and captured in our hearts. The party ended with a raffle of 16 “Golden Rat” to our VIP guests and cash prizes to our employees. It was a talk in the city and a big night to remember. (Member FDIC)