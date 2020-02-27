SLPD targeting impaired driving during Spring Break

Sugar Land police will conduct a special drunk driving enforcement initiative from March 6-15.

The enforcement period covers Spring Break and is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) through a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant. The STEP grant provides overtime funds for enhanced DWI enforcement during holidays when there have been more alcohol-related traffic incidents.

“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is not worth the risk,” said Sgt. Daryl Stroud, of SLPD’s traffic division. “You are putting your life and the lives of others on the line.”

Convicted first-time DWI offenders face penalties that include fines up to $2,000, six months in jail and loss of driver’s licenses for up to a year.

The STEP grant also provides overtime for year-round speed compliance in targeted areas, an extra resource that does not affect SLPD’s normal operations. As part of this effort, SLPD also conducts a commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

Speeding continues to be the number one factor contributing to accidents within Sugar Land. The police department uses crash data, speed surveys and information supplied by residents to identify those areas where additional enforcement is needed.