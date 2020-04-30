Sewa International Houston Chapter distributes 30,000 masks to first responders

HOUSTON – April 26. 2020 – Sewa International’s Houston Chapter donated 30,000 N95, KN95 and 3ply masks and 20,000 ounces of hand sanitizer on Saturday, April 25 to first responders such as healthcare workers, police officers, fire fighters, and hospital staff in an invitation-only drive-through event as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts. The PPE distribution drive was from 11 am but vehicles started lining up from 9 am itself, stretching for more than half-a-mile long in two lanes by the time distribution started at 11 am, indicating the dire need of PPE’s in the Houston area.

Dr Randeep Suneja was one of the doctors who acknowledged this effort: “Thanks to Sewa International for providing free masks and sanitizers to physicians in the Houston area including our practice. Sewa is doing an incredible job! Keep up the good work!”

Amity Home Health, a Houston area home health agency was there too, and expressed their thanks to Sewa: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sewa International USA for their much needed distribution of masks and sanitizers to healthcare professionals in the Houston area. Kudos to your humanitarian efforts and tireless volunteers who helped make this project a reality. Thank you!”

“Not all angels have wings. Thank you Sewa International,” posted Health Choice Clinic folks on social media. “It is our mission to support people on the frontline in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with personal protection gear (PPE) to stay safe. Our physicians, nurses, healthcare workers, fire fighters and police officers are putting their lives on the line to protect our country against the pandemic and we thank them,” said Sewa International Houston Chapter President Gitesh Desai.

“We distributed the protective gear to about 100 agencies including county officials and the Sheriff’s Department from the Houston area and received a tremendous response to and appreciation of the drive. About 20 volunteers and a few key donors made this event possible. We plan to continue this drive every week until the situation improves,” said Mr. Desai.

India’s Consul General in Houston Aseem Mahajan, Houston City Council Members, Councilwoman Martha Castex-Tatum from District K, and Councilman Edward Pollard from District J were present during the drive and helped distribute masks.

In another event, Sewa volunteers also distributed meals to Harris County’s Public Health Department’s Katy Testing Center located in Katy. Sewa International operates one of its eight COVID-19 helplines from Houston and provides non-medical advice and information to the people to address COVID-19 related issues.