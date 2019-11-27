Sankara Foundation 4th Fundraiser Banquet Nets over $25,000 in Aid of Free Eye Surgeries

HOUSTON: Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF) hosted their fourth fundraising gala – The Gift of Vision Banquet – on November 17 at India House, Houston. Over 200 people attended the banquet to raise funds for free eye surgeries for poor and SEF hospitals in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Indore. Thanks to generous Houstonians, the Gift of Vision Banquet helped raise over $25,000 for free eye surgeries for poor and upcoming SEF hospitals.

The evening started with welcome address by Dr. Rajender Aparasu who thanked the attendees and Chief Guests for the evening. He praised Houstonians for coming together as a community for tough times like Hurricane Harvey and also for fun times like Howdy Modi event. He wanted all Houstonians now to come together to support the mission of Sankara Eye Foundation to eradicate curable blindness in India. The welcome address was followed by musical melodies by Sarada Akunuri, Karthik Swamy, and Sanjeev Kumar. The melodies oldies provided a wonderful start and enchanting mood for the evening.

Ravi Vullanki, the master of ceremony for the event, invited and thanked Consul Rakesh Banati and Amit Khanna for joining the fundraising event. Mr. Banati commended the work performed by Sankara Eye Hospitals in serving humanitarian cause by performing nearly two million free eye surgeries and expanding the access to rural India.

The evening belonged to the visionary leader, Murali Krishnamurthy, Chairman, Sankara Eye Foundation for his inspirational and passionate talk about achieving excellence while supporting the noble vision. Quoting from teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Mr. Krishnamurthy shared his journey with SEF over the last two decades as a founder and a leader. He started by his talk about by sharing the legendary contributions of Dr. Radha Ramani, Founder of Sankara Eye Hospitals, India. He showed the video of the achievements and contributions of Dr. Ramani, who recently received prestigious Padma Shri. An electronics engineer by profession and a singer by passion, Mr. Krishnamurthy inspired the guests to make a difference with commitment to excellence. He interspersed his inspirational talk with enchanting melodies in several languages. He shared SEF vision to build more hospitals across India to eradicate curable blindness. He thanked the Houston team of volunteers for their hard work in organizing the fundraising banquet. He was grateful to generous donors for SEF achievements. Before ending his speech, Krishnamurthy sang a soulful song, “Jyot se jyot jalate chalo.” The attendees were visibly moved by his passionate talk.

In the end, Raghu Nednur thanked all organizations, volunteers, media, supporters, and donors who were instrumental in organizing successful fundraising banquet. The gala food was catered by popular Biryani Pot in Hyderabadi banquet style. Krishna Sounds LLC provided the audio-visual support. Sudhakar Roy of Roy Photography covered the event with visually stunning photography.

Make a difference, give the gift of vision and reach Sankara Eye Foundation at www.giftofvision.org