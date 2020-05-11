Russian medical students slam ‘forced labour’ in coronavirus wards

Moscow (AFP) – Fourth-year medical student Alexandra says she wants to become an infections specialist, but when her school said students must do their required training in a coronavirus ward, she balked.

“This is not volunteering by choice. Coronavirus is dangerous, and they should give people a choice,” said Alexandra, who studies at Moscow’s top Sechenov medical university.

Daunted by the prospects of contracting the virus and infecting family members, or face expulsion, aspiring medics have protested the decision to send students in their fourth, fifth and sixth year — who can be as young as 21 — to complete their medical training in coronavirus clinics.

The ministry of health announced on April 27 that the measure would go into effect starting May 1, and only students with “medical contraindications” can refuse.

Students of all medical fields, including dentistry and pediatrics, are affected, according to the decree.

“Those who refuse to go will not get their qualification and can face expulsion,” said Svetlana, a sixth-year student.

Confronted with a relentless daily increase of confirmed cases, which on Sunday pushed its total number over 200,000, Russia is taking measures to staff its hospitals as it expands the number of beds by 100,000 across the country.

But many students say they don’t want to be put in such conditions without allocated housing and assurances that full protection will be issued.

– ‘We’re not doctors yet’ –

Svetlana, Alexandra and other students spoke to AFP on conditions of anonymity due to fears of being expelled or other reprisals.

“We’re not doctors yet, our task is to get an education,” said Alexandra. “There are fears that we will be of no use and spread the infection instead.”

She said students are offered training in regular hospitals, or coronavirus hospitals, including “red zones” where patients are treated for COVID-19.

“There is no adequate protection, and it’s difficult to believe that if the doctors don’t have enough, they would find it for us,” she said.