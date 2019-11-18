Russia gives ships back to Ukraine ahead of summit

Kiev (AFP) – Russia on Monday handed over three navy ships it seized a year ago from Ukraine, Moscow and Kiev authorities said, in the latest move to ease tensions between the two countries ahead of a crucial summit.

After an exchange of prisoners in September and the withdrawal of some frontline forces over the last few weeks, the handover marked another step in trying to resolve the five-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Efforts have been building since the election of Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine’s new president, and on Friday France announced he would hold his first face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris on December 9.

The talks, which will be mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will be the highest-level negotiations on the conflict since 2016.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the ships — two gunboats and a tugboat — had been handed over to Ukraine.

It said they had “illegally crossed the Russian border” and been held as evidence but were no longer needed.

Ukraine confirmed the handover of the “Nikopol”, “Berdyansk” and “Yany Kapu” vessels.

Ukraine’s Navy said the ships “had begun moving towards mainland Ukraine”.

– France welcomes –

Paris hailed the move, saying the step would help bolster mutual trust ahead of the summit.

“The gesture was awaited and contributes to strengthening the trust in the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine,” the French presidency said in a statement, following telephone talks between Macron and Putin.

The Ukrainian vessels were seized in November last year in the most serious confrontation between the two countries since the start of the conflict in 2014.

Russian forces took control of the vessels as they headed through the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway giving access to the Sea of Azov that is used by Ukraine and Russia.

They captured 24 Ukrainian sailors, who were returned to Ukraine as part of the September prisoner swap.

Television on Sunday showed footage of the ships being towed by the Russian coastguard through the Kerch Strait.