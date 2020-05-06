Russia debates lockdown withdrawal as virus cases reach new highs

Moscow (AFP) – President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss a gradual withdrawal from lockdown as Russia registered the world’s sixth highest total number of coronavirus cases.

Russia recorded more than 10,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 165,929, with 1,537 deaths.

Russia has emerged as a new hotspot for the virus and in recent days has been recording the highest number of new infections in Europe.

The increase in the total number of cases took Russia to fifth place in Europe, behind Spain, Italy, Britain and France, and sixth in the world, as the United States leads the global tally.

Since the start of the crisis, Putin’s approval rating has dropped to a historic low, according to independent pollster Levada, which said Wednesday it fell to 59 percent in April from 63 percent in March.

Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova became the latest top official to test positive for coronavirus, after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his construction minister were hospitalised with the infection.

Speaking at a government meeting, Putin told regional governors to develop plans to gradually lift lockdown restrictions but cautioned against acting too hastily to avoid a new wave of infections.

“We should not run ahead of ourselves,” Putin said, adding that in some regions restrictive measures should remain in place and even be tightened.

“The price of even the smallest mistake is the safety, lives and health of our people,” he said.

“We should be moving forward gradually.”

Putin said Mishustin had a slight temperature but was recovering and they were in daily contact.

A non-working quarantine period is in place in Russia until May 11.

– ‘Important for economy’ –

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said stay-at-home restrictions would remain in place beyond this deadline but companies involved in industry and construction would be allowed to return to work.

“This is important for the economy of the city and very important for the economy of the country,” said Sobyanin.