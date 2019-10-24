QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROPOSED NEW RULE RELATING TO PUBLIC CHARGE – PART III

Q: What is the status of the new rule relating to public charge which was due to be implemented on October 15th, 2019?

A: On October 11th, 2019, three Federal Judge in New York temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing their new rule relating to public charge which would effectively link immigrants’ receipt of legal status if they had used public benefits for more than 12 months within any three year period or are likely to use public benefits in the future. The temporary injunction stops the Trump administration from enforcing the rule as well as to stay the effective date of its implementation which was to take effect on October 15th, 2019. This is the notification on the USCIS’ website pertaining to this. ALERT: Judges before U.S. District Courts for the Southern District of New York (PDF (PDF)), Northern District of California (PDF (PDF)), Eastern District of Washington (PDF (PDF)), Northern District of Illinois (PDF (PDF)), and District of Maryland (PDF) (PDF) have ordered that DHS cannot implement and enforce the final rule on the public charge ground of inadmissibility under section 212(a)(4) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The court orders also postpone the effective date of the final rule until there is final resolution in the cases. Most of the injunctions are nationwide, and prevent USCIS from implementing the rule anywhere in the United States. Until final decisions in these cases are issued or the injunctions are lifted, USCIS will only accept the version of this form that is available on this landing page. We will reject any other version of this form and will notify you to submit your benefit request on the correct form. If we reject your benefit request, you will not keep your filing date.

Q: Does this mean that if my wife now files for her adjustment of status post October 15th, 2019, she will not be subjected to this rule? I am a US Citizen and I wish to file a petition for her and she will file for her adjustment of status.

A: Yes, that is correct. Just make sure when she files her Form I-485 Application for Adjustment of Status, the application is accompanied by an Affidavit of Support which shows sufficient income. If your income is insufficient, please also provide an Affidavit of Support from a Joint Sponsor.

Q: My mother will be having her interview for her Immigrant Visa at the US Consulate next month. I had Petitioned for her and I am worried about this new public charge rule. My understanding is the injunction only applies to adjustment of status to permanent residence cases in the United States. Does this rule now only affect applicants who are applying for Immigrant Visas (for permanent residents) from the US Consulates? My mother has good health and she speaks English and has never been on public benefits.

A: On October 11, 2019, Department of State (DOS) published an interim final rule that amends 22 CFR 40.41, Ineligibility Based on Public Charge Grounds, to add certain definitions, including definitions of public charge, public benefit, alien’s household, and receipt of public benefit. However, on October 15, 2019, DOS announced that “visa applicants are not requested to take any additional steps at this time and should attend their visa interviews as scheduled. The Department is seeking approval for use of a new form before it implements any changes to our processes. We will inform applicants of any changes to current visa application procedures.” Please note that last year in January 2018, the Department of State (DOS) had already revised their Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) to instruct consular officers to consider a wider range of public benefits when determining whether visa applicants who have received or are currently receiving benefits are inadmissible on public charge grounds. In August, 2019, Politico reported about the increase in Immigrant Visa denials based on individuals determined as ‘likely to become dependent on government benefits’. According to Politico, the number of public charge denials for applicants from all nations also increased during the past year. In your mother’s case, provided there is an affidavit of support and the requirements are satisfied and your mother is in good health, and has never received any kind of public benefits in the past, she should not have any problems with the public charge ground of inadmissibility.

Disclaimer:

Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

My Bio

Sharlene Sharmila Richards is a licensed Immigration Lawyer practicing in Houston, Texas. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2000 and is a member of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and a member of the US Supreme Court. If you require advice or assistance, you may contact her at telephone number 713-623-8088 or by email at srichardslaw@aol.com to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.